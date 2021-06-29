MSU Suspends Lectures As 54 Students Test Covid Positive

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE Midlands State University (MSU) has with immediate effect suspended all lectures after 54 students at its Zvishavane campus tested positive to Covid-19.

The affected students are already in quarantine.

“We are currently in quarantine after we tested positive to Covid-19,” a student at the learning institution told NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday.

Acting Midlands provincial medical director Reginald Mhene confirmed the development.

“A total of 54 new Covid-19 infections have been recorded at MSU Zvishavane campus. These are mainly students.”

Covid-19 is currently ravaging learning institutions across the Midlands province with new infections having been registered at Gweru and Kwekwe polytechnics.

MSU registrar Tinashe Zishiri said the university would continue with online classes.

“Midlands State University wishes to advise all its valued stakeholders that the university has resolved to suspend face-to-face lectures at the Gweru main campus and Zvishavane main campus from Wednesday 30 June 2021 until further notice,” he said in a statement.

Zishiri added the measures are aimed at protecting both staff and students.

“This is part of preventive measures and coordinated efforts being taken to mitigate the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, online classes will continue as scheduled and the university will also continue to offer electronic learning library services.”