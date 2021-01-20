Mt Darwin Man Attacked By Crocodile While Crossing Flooded River

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

POLICE in Mt Darwin are keen to recover the remains of a 26-year-old local man believed to have been fatally attacked by a crocodile as he attempted to cross the flooded Ruya River on Friday.

Acting Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the incident, adding that officers from the police’s sub-aqua unit were tracing the river course for Nebart Doro’s body.

“We are looking for the body of Doro who was attacked by a crocodile while trying to cross the flooded Ruya River,” Dhliwayo said.

He said Doro was in the company of his friend Jethiasi Chari (29) when he attempted to cross the river before being swept away by the raging water.

As his friend was being swept away, Chari told the police, he noticed a huge crocodile attacking him.

Chari then advised another villager, Martin Gwetsuro (59), who proceeded to file a police report.

Police warned citizens to avoid crossing flooded rivers and not to test the floods with their body parts.

“We are warning people during this rain season that floods are inevitable. So people should treat every river as a susceptible home for crocodiles,” Dhliwayo said.