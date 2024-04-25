Mt Pleasant independent candidate apologises for using Chamisa’s face on campaign posters, disassociates from Zanu-PF

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

Mt Pleasant Independent candidate, Brian Ticky who is vying for the constituency’s parliamentary seat in Saturday’s by-elections has apologised for using former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president, Nelson Chamisa’s face on his campaign material.

This comes after he received backlash on social media with Chamisa’s close ally Ostallos Siziba calling him a “Zanu PF funded chap” and threatening to take legal action against him.

Addressing the media at a press conference Tuesday, Ticky said “We felt like we had offended somebody in the course of our campaign.

“I would like to take this opportunity to apologise and also clear the rumours that my campaign is allegedly being funded by Zanu PF.”

Chamisa resigned from his party in January this year citing the CCC had been hijacked by Zanu PF with Fadzayi Mahere the former Mt Pleasant legislator resigning from Parliament in solidarity with him.

This created a vacancy to be filled in on Saturday’s by-election.

Ticky said he is contesting in a bid to fulfil Chamisa’s vision which was prematurely abandoned.

“I am getting into these by-elections in support of the former CCC president Nelson Chamisa’s vision because I see him as a charismatic leader who is simple of hope and possibility of a better Zimbabwe for all.

“It’s not a secret Chamisa is a loved man…putting him on our campaign material was never meant to discredit anyone or mislead the masses. Rather it was a way of showing people that we share the same vision with him,” he said.

He further dismissed allegations that he is a member of the controversial FAZ or Zanu PF.

“I’m not a Zanu PF or FAZ. I am an independent candidate.

“The reason I’m disassociating myself with anything to do with Zanu PF is because I’m not proud to be associated with them. I do not support their governance.

“These allegations are not only false but attempts to discredit my authenticity as a true representative of the Mt Pleasant constituency.

“These allegations should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

“We are not against the struggle of people from Mt Pleasant and Zimbabwe as a whole.

Ticky will be clashing with Zanu PF’s George Mashavave and Naison Mamuse.