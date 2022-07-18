Mthuli goes after errant Govt contractors unloading their huge payments on the black market

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

FINANCE Minister Mthuli Ncube has launched an investigation to unearth illicit dealings by government contractors amid reports they are fuelling the parallel market and in turn contributing to the spiralling exchange rates.

The move comes shortly after stakeholders questioned how contractors are disposing of the huge payments which they are receiving from the government considering that part of it is made in the Zim-dollar.

Just last week, the central bank told parliament that due to limited access to long term finance from global lenders the country is struggling to unlock adequate financing to bridge the infrastructure gap prompting the use of domestic resources.

But in a statement late Monday night, Ncube revealed that the government had noted with great concern that some suppliers who supply goods and services to government institutions are channelling the funds they receive to the illegal foreign exchange.

“The government will, with immediate effect, implement the following measures to curb this form of abuse of manipulating the exchange rate.

The Financial Intelligence Unit will follow up and scrutinise payments made to government suppliers to establish how the funds have been utilised. Where it is determined that funds were channelled to the illegal foreign exchange market,” he said.

The treasury boss underscored that bank accounts involved will be frozen indefinitely pending criminal investigations and prosecution of the companies concerned and their directors and officers.

As part of the punitive measures, Ncube said the proceeds from the illegal transactions will be forfeited to the State in terms of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.

“The suppliers concerned, their directors and related companies will be blacklisted with the Procurement and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe and will be banned from participating in any government tenders to ensure that the government is getting full and fair value,” he added.