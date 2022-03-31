Mthuli Ncube Appoints New ZIMRA Board

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

FINANCE Minister Mthuli Ncube has appointed Anthony Mandiwanza as the new Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) board chair and additional board members effective March 30.

The newly appointed board will be chaired by renowned business leader Anthony Mandiwanza and comprises of Bongani Khumalo, Johnsai Tandi Dewah and Paradza Paradza.

“Following consultations with his excellency the President and pursuant to the provisions of section 5(2) of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority Act (chapter 23:11), I am pleased to announce the following appointments to the board of ZIMRA. The appointments are for an initial period of three years and are with effect from March 30, 2022,” Ncube said in a statement.

“I wish to congratulate new board members and wish them well on their assignment,” Ncube said.

Mandiwanza replaces Callisto Jokonya who was suspended in 2019 over allegations of abuse of office.

Mandiwanza is a businessman who has served as chief executive officer Dairiboard Holdings.