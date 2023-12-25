Mthuli Ncube extends car import deadline for former MPs; allocates US$60 000 vehicles to new legislators

Spread This News

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Mthuli Ncube has extended the car import deadline for former legislators while promising 10th Members of Parliament (MP) vehicles worth US$60 000 vehicles.

Members of the Ninth Parliament who couldn’t import vehicles before its dissolution will get a reprieve.

Responding to concerns by MPs during the 2024 national budget debate, Ncube said the relevant Statutory Instrument will be extended, allowing them to finally bring in their second duty-free car.

“Let me start with the duty importation of motor vehicles. I must say that the facility for the second vehicle is still in place, so you are free to import a second vehicle.

“Those from the Ninth Parliament who could not bring in cars before Parliament was dissolved. We are going to extend the Statutory Instrument so that you can bring in your cars,” said Ncube.

“I have already received a letter through the Clerk, of Members who have been affected. We are processing that as Treasury.”

In terms of Parliament Staff, Ncube said they will also have access to duty-free motor vehicles just like any other civil servant.

Following demands for upward adjustment of salaries by MPs, Ncube said: “On the issue of remuneration of MPs, Parliament and Treasury are working together to review the framework and improve the salaries of MPs.

“On the issue of the budget itself, I am aware that we need to increase the budget for constituency offices and constituency visits. Also, in the past, we have talked about research officers to support MPs and also to bolster the CDF Fund.”

Ncube increased the parliamentary allocation by 32% to ZW $700 billion.

“I propose that we increase the budget for Parliament by another 225 billion so that it becomes 700 billion in response to those needs.

“There was a question specifically about vehicles, we have budgeted 132 billion at the current exchange rate, it converts to about USD60 000 per vehicle,” said the Finance minister.