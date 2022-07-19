Mthuli Ncube goes after errant govt contractors fueling parallel market 

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

FINANCE Minister, Mthuli Ncube has launched investigations into government contractors alleged to be fueling the parallel market and contributing to the country’s spiraling exchange rates by disposing of their Zimbabwe dollar payments on the black market.

The move comes shortly after several stakeholders questioned how contractors are disposing of huge payments which they are receiving from government.

The central bank last week told parliament that due to limited access to long term finance from global lenders, the country is struggling to unlock adequate financing to bridge the infrastructure gap, prompting the use of domestic resources.

In a statement late Monday night, Ncube revealed that government had noted with great concern that some suppliers who supply goods and services to government institutions are channeling funds they receive to the illegal foreign exchange market.

“The government will, with immediate effect, implement the following measures to curb this form of abuse of manipulating the exchange rate.

“The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) will follow up and scrutinise payments made to government suppliers to establish how the funds have been utilised,” said Ncube.

“Where it is determined that funds were channeled to the illegal foreign exchange market, the suppliers concerned, their directors and related companies will be blacklisted with the Procurement and Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (PRAZ) and will be banned from participating in any government tenders to ensure that the government is getting full and fair value.”

The treasury boss underscored that bank accounts involved will be frozen indefinitely, pending criminal investigations and prosecution of the companies concerned and their directors and officers.

As part of the punitive measures, Ncube said the proceeds from the illegal transactions will be forfeited to the State in terms of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act.