Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

FINANCE and Investment Promotion Minister, Mthuli Ncube has displayed a rare enthusiasm in celebrating the country’s significant improvement on the Open Budget Survey (OBS) rankings.

Zimbabwe has made significant improvement in its rankings for budget transparency and inclusiveness, as announced by the Open Budget Survey (OBS) on May 29, 2024.

With a score of 63 out of 100, Zimbabwe joins 33 other countries that scored between 61 and 80.This places the country on the 30th position out of 125 countries assessed.

In Sub Saharan Africa, Zimbabwe ranks third, following South Africa and Benin. Notably Zimbabwe is among the top performers that have consistently improved their budget transparency between 2027 and 2023.

Put simply, ‘Open Budgeting’ refers to public access to budgetary information and processes related to education, with the opportunity for citizens to participate in the budgetary cycle. It entails the full disclosure of all relevant fiscal information in a timely and systematic manner.

Surprisingly, the improved ranking comes on the back of an outcry by citizens alleging the budget blueprints presented by Ncube lack widespread consultations.

To this end, the Treasury was forced to undertake rigorous amendments of the 2024 National Budget following a public dissent over tight proposals.

Lobby groups like the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) in January this year, projected the budget impact will necessitate 40 000 job cuts and 1 000 company closures.

Nevertheless, in a statement Thursday, Ncube said significant strides have been made in making the process open.

“The improvement in budget transparency signifies the government’s efforts to rebuild public trust and strengthen democratic engagement, which are crucial for creation of equitable, just and sustainable societies.

“This aligns with the engagement and re-engagement pillar of the (National Development Strategy) NDS1 and contributes to attracting more funding for the country’s development from the international community including official development assistance,” he said.