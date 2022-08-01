Mthuli Ncube to meet civil service unions; restive govt workers insist on USD salaries

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

FINANCE minister Professor Mthuli Ncube is, this Monday, set to meet heads of civil service unions as restive State workers continue to demand US-dollar salaries to cushion against runaway inflation and a collapsing local currency.

The meeting was confirmed by Public Service Secretary Simon Masanga in a letter addressed to Cecilia Alexander, chairperson of the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU).

“Following our meeting on 19 July 2022 and your request to have a meeting with the Minister of Finance and Economic Development to discuss the conditions of service of members of the Public Service, your request was granted,” said Masanga.

“In light of the above, a meeting has been scheduled for Monday, August 1, 2022 at 1430hrs at Rainbow Towers. Accordingly, workers representatives are invited to the meeting.”

Civil servants have called strikes over the past couple of months demanding better conditions of service as the Zimbabwe dollar collapsed in value and inflation surged to 257%, one of the highest in the world.

A two-day strike called last week however, failed to get support with union leaders blaming threats by the employer for the poor turnout.

“Some were going to work so that they could be seen to be there because of past threats by government. Remember nurses are under investigation and hearings are being scheduled as we speak,” said one of the leaders.

Meanwhile, Monday’s meeting comes after Professor Ncube’s mid-term fiscal policy review and supplementary budget presented last week ignored demands by civil servants for a minimum salary of US$540 paid in the United States currency.

The mind-term review was dismissed by Harare East MP and former finance minister Tendai Biti as a damp squib which missed an opportunity to address challenges facing ordinary Zimbabweans.

