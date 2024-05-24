Mthuli Ncube unveils donor projects monitoring system 

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

FINANCE Minister Mthuli Ncube has unveiled a unified system which monitors all projects supported by government development partners.

Dubbed the Development Projects Management Information System (DEVPROMIS), the latest efforts are aimed at strengthening Zimbabwe’s Development Cooperation Architecture by ensuring that development assistance is coordinated.

Addressing delegates Thursday, Ncube said the policy will go a long way to tackle a number of past challenges which set back the smooth flow of development partners in the past.

“The Policy provides for the establishment of DevPromis, a web-based system for reporting, tracking and monitoring all development projects funded by both the Government and Development Partners.

“Moreover, the policy adopts a Sector Wide Approach (SWAp) to the coordination and management of development assistance in Zimbabwe, setting a foundation for strengthened dialogue between Government and its Development Partners, through the establishment of Sector Working Groups in the different sectors of our economy,” he said.

To this end, the government has since identified nine different Sector Working Groups (SWG).

Ncube said DEVPROMIS was developed with support from the European Union and the UNDP revealing the hardware is housed at the National Data Centre at the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Courier Service.

“The System improves the coordination and management of development assistance through information sharing and enhanced monitoring and evaluation of all development projects.

“The DevProMIS also provides a database of all public investment projects and online project appraisal, thereby shortening project gestation period as well as expediting the implementation of projects,” said Ncube.

UNDP Zimbabwe Resident Representative Dr Ayodele Odusola said the SWGs will go a long way to serve as a tool to operationalise the Development Cooperation Policy.

“We have worked with the Ministry to support the establishment of Sector Working Groups (SWGs) whose purpose was to ensure the effective and efficient allocation of aid flows to national development priorities as articulated in the first NDS1.

“Starting in 2023, our support for SWGs has become more focused on the 3 SWGs that form part of the structures of the Structured (Debt) Dialogue Platform i.e. the Economic, Governance, and Land SWGs,” she added.