Mthuli Ncube urges counterparts to embrace AfCFTA at ongoing UNECA conference

By Alois Vinga

FINANCE and Investment Promotion Minister, Mthuli Ncube has called on his counterparts across the continent to urgently embrace the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a strategy to upscale holistic trade and economic growth.

AfCFTA is the brainchild of the African Union initiated in 2012 to establish a single trading bloc which enjoys lowered trade barriers across the continent.

It is set to bring together the continent’s 55 nations, creating a total of 1 billion customers for Africa’s goods and services through a lucrative $3.4 trillion Gross Domestic Product.

Trading under the new agreement commenced on January 1, 2021. However, some countries are still working on modalities to integrate their economies into the bloc.

In his address at the 56th session of the Conference of African Ministers of Finance currently underway in the resort town of Victoria Falls, Ncube said it is time the continent embraced the trading bloc.

“It is high time we join hands as a continent and strengthen our existing regional trading blocs, such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA), to promote the free movement of goods and services within Africa.

“I call upon all Member States to remove barriers to all entry and exit points so that we create a single market for our goods and services that promote intra-African trade, as well as industrial development. It is my hope that the AfCFTA will make Africa more competitive in the global economy and that it will create jobs and increase economic growth across the continent,” he said.

The Treasury boss also challenged the continent’s Ministers to instil a balance in the growth of resources, technology and population underscoring that Africa is not leveraging its resources including land.

He said that the continent has around 127 million hectares of potentially irrigable land of which only around 13% of this land is currently being used for irrigation despite having vast water bodies to irrigate rich soils.

“All we need is investment in advanced irrigation technology and enough funding to climate-proof agriculture so that we become food-secure.

“Financing the transition to inclusive green economies comes with a cost and we need to finance this transition with the support of the international community and promoting investment in renewable and environmentally friendly sources of energy,” he added.