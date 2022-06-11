Mthwakazi accuses Mnangagwa of capturing judiciary, likens activists’ incarceration to Gukurahundi 

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) leader, Mqondisi Moyo, has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of capturing the judiciary and imprisoning his supporters Gukurahundi-style.

In a strongly worded letter to Mnangagwa, which we cannot publish in its entirety, Moyo accused him of using tricks he has for years been accused of using during the Gukurahundi genocide; to kill, maim and intimidate.

Bulawayo magistrate, Sangster Tawengwa, sentenced seven members of the party to 33 months in prison two weeks ago. Two others were incarcerated for 36 months.

The nine activists were facing charges of public violence after they stormed into Bulawayo Central Police Station protesting the foiled abduction of Moyo by alleged state security agents last year.

Moyo warned the act was a recipe for civil strife.

“Instead of your courts being non-partisan and independent, they get instructions from you. It is clear to us that you are still using your old, dirty tactics of the 1980s. You kill, maim, rape, intimidate, frustrate, and arrest Mthwakazi people using your Shona supremacy and all the state apparatus at your disposal,” said Moyo in the letter dated June 9, 2022.

“Instruct your Magistrate to reverse the politically motivated ruling he made through your instruction because of the hate you have for our people. Depoliticise the Judiciary and the policing services as this is a recipe for civil unrest in Mthwakazi.

“Remember that the situation we are going through is almost like what whites did to the blacks and this led to a war of liberation.

“Could this be a recipe for a second Gukurahundi genocide by your government? We are aware that when you arrested Dumiso Dabengwa and Lookout Masuku, Gukurahundi was to follow shortly. Is history repeating itself? I need answers so that we know how to respond.”

The letter was copied to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, police commissioner general Godwin Matanga, justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, the British, American, and Australian embassies.

“We are aware that those are the countries that might have supported your government by funding the Genocide. Then, a great majority of Western countries ignored Gukurahundi as if nothing of importance was happening.

“I can even quote former United States of America ambassador to Zimbabwe, Charles Ray, who, on 25 August 2011, said in Bulawayo that the US was too busy to investigate Gukurahundi genocide. By that, he was acknowledging that the genocide happened,” added Moyo.