Mthwakazi activists freed on $100 bail each

By Bulawayo Correspondent

FIVE Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) activists arrested Wednesday at the Bulawayo High Court while demonstrating during the bail hearing of Ntabazinduna Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni were Friday granted $100 bail each by a Bulawayo magistrate.

Partone Xaba (43) , Akim Ndebele (32) , Prince Ncube (28) , Ndabazelizwe Ncube (38) and Mongameli Mlotshwa (33) appeared before magistrate Tinashe Tashaya facing charges of breaching peace and security.

Magistrate Tashaya also ordered the five to report to CID Law and Order Division at Bulawayo Central Police station twice a week between 6am and 6pm.

The State, led by the investigating officer, Timothy Madzivire, had opposed bail saying that one of the accused had assaulted a police officer under case number 637/19 B.

“There was a scuffle while arresting the accused. One of the accused persons assaulted a police officer. The accused are also likely to commit a similar offence if granted bail,” said Madzivire.

The activists’ lawyer, Dumisani Dube however successfully applied for bail.

The State, led by Rufaro Mageza, alleges that on 28 August this year, the accused persons gathered outside Bulawayo High Court where Chief Ndiweni’s bail hearing pending appeal was being heard.

“During the court session, the accused persons, acting in concert with others who are still at large, sang a Ndebele song on top of their voices which had the following lyrics, ‘LingamaShona Lalibulala obaba (You Shonas you killed our fathers)’,” Mageza told court.

The State further alleges that the group also waved placards inscribed “Free Ndiweni; Ndiweni’s life is in danger” and “Bulawayo magistrates for Bulawayo people”.

The activists are expected be back in court on the 4th of September for trial.