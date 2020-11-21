Mthwakazi Claims Govt Unwilling To Rescue 10 Trapped Esigodini Miners

Spread This News











By Leopold Munhende

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) has accused the government of deliberately ignoring at least 10 miners trapped underground at Matshetshe Mine in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province.

In a statement this week, the pro-secession political grouping said the government’s non-committal approach pointed to the continued marginalisation of the people in the Matabeleland region dating back to Zimbabwe’s independence in 1980.

“They are still trapped underground for more than a week now, yet the government through its multiple departments including the police have done nothing to help the grieving family members and the villagers at large.

“The same situation happened in Mutare almost at the same time at Premier Estate in Mutasa District and the exhumation process is underway, the chairperson of Civil Protection Unit (CPU) in Mutasa Caroline Mudawarivo is even quoted by the press confirming that two bodies have already been recovered,” the MRP said.

“It boggles the mind then as to why the same process has not commenced at Matshetshe Mine if it is not because it is in Matabeleland?”

Nkosilathi Ndlovu (29), Blessed Ncube (24), Christopher Dube (23), Ndumiso Dube, Ndumiso Ntini, and a Mlilo have been identified as some of the trapped miners.

In its statement, the MRP added: “As the people’s revolutionary party, Mthwakazi Republic Party MRP, we sincerely believe that the government can actually retrieve our fellow brothers if only there is the political will to do so.

“It has been proven beyond any reasonable doubt since 1980 that the government of Zimbabwe never takes Matabeleland people seriously. The government always brings one excuse or another when it comes to Matabeleland problems.”