Mthwakazi Leader Accuses People In Midlands, Mat Region Of ‘Selling Out’

By Mbekezeli Ncube

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) leader has hit out at people living in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces for failing to support his political outfit and instead chose to join Zanu PF or the opposition MDC Alliance.

MRP President Mqondisi Moyo’s outbursts come after the secessionist party’s former secretary-general, Ackim Mhlanga, and former Matabeleland North provincial secretary, Nkosikhona Sibanda’s recent decision to defect and join the governing party – Zanu PF citing sharp with the party’s leadership

Defending his party, Moyo said the MRP was the only political organisation that had stood with the people in Matabeleland North, South, and parts of Midlands, which are the same provinces that were hugely affected by the Gukurahundi massacres in the early 1980s.

Over 20 000 people are reported to have been murdered during the state-sponsored massacres.

“Our biggest enemies are ourselves because the people of Matabeleland are the ones who are selling out each other instead of uniting all under MRP since it is the only party that has stood for the people of Midlands and Matabeleland,” Moyo told NewZimbabwe.com in an interview.

“Stop dividing the people by forming all these stupid parties. You are the agents of destruction of the only good voice for the people which is the MRP.”

Moyo was at pains as he failed to understand why the people of western parts of Zimbabwe failed to unite under the MRP but found it convenient to support MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa or President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“They don’t even ask (why), but they run nicodemously for the love of money.”