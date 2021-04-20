Mthwakazi Leader Claims State Agents Harassing Family

Spread This News











By Mbekezeli Ncube

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) president, Mqondisi Moyo says his family was being harassed by suspected state security agents who are demanding information on his whereabouts.

The firebrand politician was reportedly forced into hiding after he led a group of party activists last month to intervene in a farm ownership wrangle between white farmer Brian Davies and Floyd Ambrose in Ntabazinduna, Matabeleland North province.

It has been five weeks now since the police reportedly started hunting for him.

A group of party activists last month stormed Bulawayo Central police station protesting their leader’s alleged harassment.

Moyo now fears for his family which has reportedly been experiencing endless visits by police and some suspected state agents who are said to be looking for him.

He claims some days back, detectives visited his brother in Pumula high density suburb and forced the sibling to sign an affidavit confirming that he was indeed the politician’s brother.

“My family is very worried about this tendency by state security agents of just randomly showing up at my place in Entumbane as well as in Pumula where my older brother stays.

“A few days ago, they went to Pumula where they found my brother and actually forced him to sign an affidavit that I am indeed his blood brother and when he asked them what this was all about, they refused to give answers.

“It is obvious that when they visited my place on March 10 armed to the teeth, they wanted to either kidnap me or kill me because that is what Zanu PF is well known for,” said Moyo by phone from his hideout.

He added, “I am also being told that they go around asking neighbours about my whereabouts.

“I cannot say that I am in hiding because my phones are always on, I meet up with people that I want to meet whenever I want to see them and vice versa. However, when the time suits, I will come out because I am clean and innocent.”