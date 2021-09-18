Mthwakazi Party Demonstrates Against NRZ Hiring Workers Outside Bulawayo

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) supporters Thursday staged a demonstration at the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) offices in Bulawayo protesting over the alleged hiring of labour from outside the city.

The militant party claims the NRZ recently hired 40 people from Mashonaland provinces ignoring local job seekers.

“Some couple of weeks ago, the NRZ reportedly released an advert inviting applications to fill 12 vacancies it claimed had arisen within the organisation,” claimed Zibusiso Mkhwanazi, a member of the party‘s youth league.

“To our surprise and fury, only six people from Bulawayo were recruited while 40 people were brought in from Mashonaland to take up employment opportunities in Bulawayo.”

Following the alleged hiring of outsiders, some members of the party led by Partone Xaba, the party’s organising secretary visited the state-run rail company’s training department seeking clarification over the alleged unfair recruitment.

“About a week ago, some of our party members led by Xaba sought to have the issue clarified with a certain Ndlovu who is reportedly in charge of NRZ’s training programmes.

“However, Xaba and mates were denied access to Ndlovu. No attention was given to them. This further infuriated the revolutionary party members, prompting a demonstration,” said Mkhwanazi.

The placards wielding demonstrators besieged the NRZ’s premises and distributed fliers to the workers.

“Our messages were diverse but all called for fairness in employment. We demand the immediate implementation of devolution as enshrined in the Constitution. Nepotism seems to be embedded in NRZ,” added Mkhwanazi.

This has not been the first time the party has staged a demonstration against the NRZ over the alleged recruitment of people from outside Bulawayo.

A couple of years ago, similar demonstrations were staged at the parastatal head offices.

NRZ acting spokesperson Martin Banda could not be reached for comment.