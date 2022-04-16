Mthwakazi Republic Party turns down Mnangagwa Uhuru invite

Spread This News

By Bulawayo Correspondent

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) has turned down President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s invitation to attend this year’s independence celebrations which will be held in Bulawayo for the first time.

Mnangagwa has invited all opposition parties to attend this year 42nd independence celebrations set for Barbourfields stadium Monday.

“The leaders have been invited to come to the celebrations. The President’s s emphasis has been that all political leaders of this country should be invited and both for State Reception that will take place on April 17 at State House in Bulawayo and Independence celebrations. Invitations have been sent to their offices and we started sending these yesterday (Thursday) , we have ensured that our officials have contacted all political leaders to tell them that their cards can either be picked here in Bulawayo or at their offices,” Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo announced.

But the invitation has been rejected by MRP, which accuses Mnangagwa of being one of the perpetrators of the Gukurahundi atrocities

“As Mthwakazi Republic party and Mthwakazi people at large, we cannot be invited to attend the so called independence celebrations at Barbourfields stadium by Zanu PF and Emmerson Mnangagwa,” MRP president Mqondisi Moyo said in an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Saturday.

“We cannot celebrate independence on the invitation of Emerson Mnangagwa who spearheaded the killings of more than 20 000 of our people through the Genocide of 1983 to 1987. We cannot celebrate independence when Mnangagwa on the 23rd of March 2022 while addressing his supporters in Chitungwiza threatened to shorten the lives of Mthwakazi people,” Moyo said.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters at Chaminuka Primary School in St. Marys in Chitungwiza recently, Mnangagwa launched a vicious tongue lashing at MRP and Moyo for advancing separatist politics.

The MRP president accused the government of marginalising Matebeleland province.

“We cannot participate in those celebrations when Zanu PF government forced for the de industrialization and relocation of our companies to Harare. What independence when our people are destitutes and cannot get employment in their own territories?”

“Nothing to celebrate when jobs are taken from our people and our land as well as mining concessions are not in our hands,” said Moyo.

Moyo also noted that there is nothing to celebrate in the country when the majority of Zimbabweans have fled to neighboring countries looking for greener pastures.

“We cannot celebrate independence when we have three million people of our people dotted all over the world,” added Moyo.