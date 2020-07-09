Mthwakazi says will not join July 31 protests, says only concerned about secession

We have our own wars to fight...Mqondisi Moyo

By Bulawayo Correspondent

SECESSIONIST Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) says it will not take part in planned 31 July national protests against poor governance and corruption insisting it will only be involved in demonstrations related to the separation of Matabeleland from the rest of the country.

Opposition political parties and other pro-democracy organisations in the country are mobilising for massive protests month-end in a bid to force President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government to act on the country‘s deepening economic crisis, the worst in over a decade.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com Wednesday, MRP president Mqondisi Moyo said his party was also interested in demonstrations that sought to redress the Gukurahundi issue.

“MRP will only participate in a demonstration for self-determination, that is to separate with Zimbabwe,” he said.

“We will also participate in demonstrations against the 1979 Grand plan which is the rule book for Zanu PF to oppress and suppress Mthwakazi people.

“We will only participate in a demonstration that seeks to redress the Gukurahundi issue.”

The MRP president said his party was mostly concerned about the alleged take-over of resources such land, mines and jobs, as well as the marginalisation of Mthwakazi.

Moyo said in 2017, political parties and a lot of Zimbabweans participated in countrywide demonstrations to demand the now late President Robert Mugabe‘s removal from power but nothing changed afterwards.

Mugabe was ousted in 2017 following a military assisted coup which installed his deputy, Mnangagwa.

“Most of these organisations including MDC alliance and its allies participated in the coup demonstrations to remove Robert Mugabe whereas MRP did not participate because we are a consistent party.

“We know what we want. We saw Morgan Tsvangirai, the late leaving his hospital bed to come and participate on the inauguration of Emerson Mnangagwa the butcher of our people and his Zanu PF.

“The same MDC today and its allies are complaining about Zanu PF and ED yet they believed him and Zanu PF were a new dispensation.

“MRP has its own wars. Where were all these people when our more than 50 000 innocent people were being butchered by Zanu PF? They were celebrating,” Moyo said.

MDC Alliance was formed during the run-up to the 2018 elections while government’s ruthless and clampdown on Matabeleland and parts of the Midlands provinces occurred in the early 1980s.

MDC Alliance has confirmed its participation in planned demonstrations.

The Thokozani Khupe led MDC said it will only issue a statement on whether or not to participate in the demonstrations after Friday.

“We have our Standing Committee on Friday and a position will be communicated after,” said the party‘s spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni.