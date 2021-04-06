Mthwakazi To Stage Demo Outside Zim Embassy In Pretoria

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

MTHWAKAZI Republic Party (MRP) is planning to stage a demonstration outside the Zimbabwe Embassy in Pretoria, South Africa over what it describes as “untold” injustices perpetrated by the Zanu PF led government against the people of Matabeleland and Midlands provinces.

The pro-Matabeleland opposition has already invited other stakeholders in the neighbouring country to participate in the demonstrations.

“The Mthwakazi Republic Party of Zimbabwe would like to invite all media houses to public demonstrations that will be held at the Pretoria Zimbabwe Embassy on the 8th of April.

“The demonstrations are about untold injustices of the present and past committed by the Zimbabwean government against the people of Matabeleland and the Midlands.

“Human rights, freedoms of expression and a cry for justice are critically suppressed by the government.

“This has led to our people languishing at abject disadvantages while living in fear and away in foreign hands through deliberate displacement,” read in part, an invitation dated 4 April.

The party said the South African police have already cleared the demonstration.

The opposition is up in arms with government for failure to revisit and probably prosecute perpetrators of the early 1980s Gukurahundi massacres in which an estimated 20 000 mostly ethnic Ndebeles died in the hands of the military.

Mthwakazi is also unhappy with the current Zimbabwe administration for what it has been the marginalisation of Matabeleland in terms of infrastructural development and jobs.

Activists last month stormed Bulawayo Central police station demanding a stop in the alleged harassment of party leader Mqondisi Moyo by the state.

Nine (MRP) activists are currently languishing at remand Khami prison where they are waiting trial for public violence charges.