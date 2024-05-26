Mtongwiza elected new Zimbabwe Rugby Union president

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

LOSSON Mtongwiza has landed the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) president’s post at the 129th Annual General Meeting held in Harare at the weekend.

Mtongwiza takes over from Aaron Jani whom he beat in a closely contested run, which had four candidates who included Gerald Sibanda and Gilbert Nyamutsamba.

It took one vote for Mtongwiza to claim the pole post after he amassed seven votes, one ahead of Jani who got six with the other two candidates Sibanda and Nyamutsamba managing three and one respectively.

As someone who served as vice president in the outgoing executive, which was led by Jani, the new ZRU boss told New Zimbabwe.com that one of his key targets is junior rugby.

“It’s an honour to lead this union, we have several plans that we need to put into place and one of our key factors is our development rugby where we are aiming to train a thousand new coaches a year.

“We want also to employ a director of rugby, so we are looking forward to that and we have a very important high performance plan.

“So, we will sign two agreements with two franchises in South Africa so that our players will go to South Africa on a yearly basis on tour.

“We feel this will allow our coaches to be able to choose a very good team for World Cup,” said Mtongwiza.

Mtongwiza will be deputized by two vice presidents Thembalani Ncube and Tapfuma Parirenyatwa, who were elected vice president South and North, respectively.