Mtukudzi, Dembo, Chimbetu Families Benefit From Zanu PF E-gala Proceeds

By Showbiz Reporter

FAMILIES left behind by departed some popular musicians Wednesday benefited from the proceeds of a Zanu PF e-gala held last week.

The beneficiaries included families of the late superstar Oliver Mtukudzi, Solomon Skhuza, Leonard Dembo, Simon Chimbetu, Cde Chinx, Cephas Mashakada, Tobias Matsito, and Beata Mangethe.

Other artistes facing challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic such as Lucky Mumiriki and Francis Dhaka popularly known as Slomo were also beneficiaries.

It was all smiling at the Zanu PF headquarters in Harare as families left behind by late musicians received Covid-19 relief packages.

“The President, His Excellency Cde E.D Mnangagwa made an inquiry from all of us on how musicians are surviving during this Covid-19 era since no shows are going on. He also spoke on the families of late musicians. This is when we came up with this idea of an e-gala to ensure that we cushion them,” Zanu PF secretary for finance Patrick Chinamasa said.

“Whenever such an event is staged, there are costs that come with it, but as the ruling party we are happy that the cost benefitted the intended people,” said national commissar Victor Matemadanda.