Muchinguri sued US$500 000 over broken spinal cord

By Mary Taruvinga

DEFENCE minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri has been slapped with another US$500 000 lawsuit by a man who claims he broke his spinal cord during a 2017 attack by soldiers.

Simeon Maribha was allegedly assaulted by Zimbabwe National Army soldiers near Munyati River along Harare-Kwekwe highway back in 2017.

Maribha is now disabled and unable to fend for his family due to the assault.

He also claims he is still incurring medical expenses as a result of the abuse.

In his application, Maribha is claiming US$15 000 for medical expenses incurred since the day of the assault to date, US$162 000 for future medical expenses, US$98 000 for pain and suffering and US$225 000 for loss of future earnings.

Maribha cited Muchinguri as respondent in his summons.

According to his declaration, the assault occurred on November 17 2017 near Munyati Bridge.

“Plaintiff was unlawfully shot and assaulted by members of the ZNA who were dressed in full military regalia acting within the course and scope of their employment with Muchinguri,” read the summons.

“As a consequence of the assault, plaintiff sustained a gunshot bullet wound entering from left anterior, cuts and bruises with assault blunt objects.

“The disabilities suffered by the plaintiff include permanent spinal cord disability from lower stomach going downwards and psychological trauma,” wrote Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum which is sponsoring the court action.

This week alone, the Muchinguri together with Home Affairs Minister, Cain Mathema have been jointly sued for over US$1 million by individuals who claim to have been brutalised by soldiers and the police.

Most of the victims said they were assaulted during countrywide January protests by citizens over a fuel price hike.

Some of the victims claim they were abused during August 1 2018 violence over delays in announcing results of the election which had just ended.

The minister is yet to respond.