Mudawarima steps down as Zimbabwe Olympic Committee CEO

By Sports Reporter

SEASONED sports administrator Stephen Mudawarima has stepped down as chief executive officer and secretary-general of the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) after a two year stint at the national olympics body.

ZOC president Thabani Gonye confirmed the development in a statement to stakeholders on Wednesday.

“This letter serves to advise all the members, stakeholders and partners of ZOC on the departure of Stephen Mudawarima from his role of ZOC chief executive secretary-general, effective Monday February 6, 2023,” read the statement.

“We wish Mr Mudawarima all the best in his endeavours as he takes this step into the next stage of his life,” he said.

Mudawarima first joined ZOC in 2017 after being elected as non-executive board member.

He later became CEO in January 2021, taking over from Anna Mguni, who designed in December, 2020 after a nine-year reign.

ZOC’s head of finance Memory Pakati has since been appointed acting CEO until the appointment of a substantive successor.