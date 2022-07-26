Mudenda showers ED with praises over PAP presidency campaign

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

PARLIAMENT Speaker, Jacob Mudenda, who recently got into trouble at his Zanu PF party over diaspora vote utterances, Monday showered praises on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House on Monday.

Mudenda, last June, called for a diaspora vote among those who are living abroad and this angered Zanu PF officials and supporters.

At one point he was barred from the politburo meeting.

During the closing remarks of Pan African Parliament Southern African Regional Caucas’ presentation of its newly elected president, Chief Fortune Charumbira, Mudenda said President Mnangagwa was the chief campaigner for the election.

“In the first round, there was some change of US$300 000 and then in the second round, demonstrating to you, Your Excellency, that we were aware that we should not abuse your generosity, so we were very minimal in our expenditure. Second round we came again and US$1.6 million was given to us. I remember it was a Monday, I recall and you said ‘have this done, tomorrow I am meeting the Cabinet and it will validate’ and it was done. Thank you very much, Your Excellency,” Mudenda said amid applause from the PAP members.

He added, “You may not be aware, Your Excellency, that you were the Chief campaigner of this whole programme. When you said to me, ‘go’, I went to my fellow speakers on the continent, who introduced me to their heads of state and government and followed them; either we shall have a call from your President and we have received these letters of appeal for support. That was validated and we were received to such an extent that I was so convinced that our Head of State and Government has the authority and acceptance by his colleagues on the continent. Thank you very much, Your Excellency.”

To the campaign team, Mudenda said, “Where there is a will, there is a way. After you gave us the instruction that we must get on the ground, this room here and others who could not make it here today stood firm on the principle of rotation.”

Charumbira was elected PAP president during unopposed elections held in Midrand last month.

He will pass on the button to the Northern Region according to the rotational principle.

Charumbira also spoke highly of President Mnangagwa, saying, “In my whole life, I have never found the level of support, the consistency of support and the degree of support I got from His Excellency the President. I remain indebted to you, Your Excellency.”