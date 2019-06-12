Mudenda to attend Vimbai Tsvangirai Memorial Service

By Costa Nkomo

SPEAKER of the National Assembly, Jacob Mudenda, will attend the late MDC MP for Glen View South, Vimbai Tsvangirai-Java’s funeral wake late Wednesday as well as burial set for Thursday.

According to opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, Mudenda indicated his willingness to pay his respects to the fallen legislator who succumbed to injuries sustained in a road accident last month in a telephone call earlier in the day.

“We have heard from Advocate Mudenda, he has extended his condolonce message to the Tsvangirai and Java families for the loss.

“But I told him that we are unlike Zanu PF. At a function like this, we respect the family and it is not party affair. We acknowledge and respect the Speaker of Parliament, so he will join us tonight and tomorrow for the service representing the Parliament,” said Chamisa.

Chamisa said Mudenda’s gesture could mark a change in political attitudes between the ruling Zanu PF party and the opposition.

“This is what we expect. I know (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa has his followers, I also have mine. If there is an incident like we have, we should move out of our political zones and comfort each other.

“Mnangagwa should be able to comfort us while we do the same,” the opposition leader said.

It could be the first time the Mudenda or a sitting ruling party Speaker of the National Assembly is attending the funeral of an opposition lawmaker.

Zanu PF national commissar Victor Matemadanda also visited the Tsvangirai home in Harare to pay his respects and on behalf of the ruling party. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has also extended his condolences.

Vimbai was daughter to late former Prime Minister and MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Meanwhile, Parliament has extended RTGS$ 7500 assistance to the Java family. The late MP’s husband and clergyman Batsirai Java accepted the assistance but indicated he would forward it to the family of one of the accident’s victims and MDC activist Paul Rukanda.

The MDC according to Java will also help the third victim Tafadzwa Mhundwa’s family.

Mhundwa was Vimbai’s maternal uncle.