New Zimbabwe.com

Mudiwa Hood Splurges In Memory Of Late Cousin, Ginimbi

Mudiwa Hood Splurges In Memory Of Late Cousin, Ginimbi

17th May 2021
Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

GOSPEL hip-hop musician, Mudiwa Hood has splashed thousands of US dollars on a sneaker collection in memory of his late cousin, businessman Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure.

Ginimbi, who had an expensive taste and lived a posh lifestyle, died in a tragic car crash November last year.

Mudiwa showed off a US$5 600 receipt for three Christian Louboutin shoes ordered from the United Kingdom with the caption, “ordered 3 same (that white Ginimbi sneaker) Spike Sock Sneakers by Christian Louboutin, few tracksuits and tshirts from UK in memory of my brother Ginimbi.”

The collection features a white spike sock donna sneaker which according to the Christian Louboutin website costs US$1 295.

The high-end red sole sneaker designed by French designer, Christian Louboutin is similar to Ginimbi’s which was ‘stolen’ from the accident scene where he met his demise.

New Zimbabwe.com