Mudzi gold panner shot for demanding beer money back

By Mashonaland East Correspondent

A Mudzi gold panner is battling for life in hospital after he was shot on the shoulder by a fellow panner for demanding back his $50 he had lent the gunman to buy beer.

The shooter is now facing attempted murder charges and is on the run after police launched a manhunt for him.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson, Tendai Mwanza confirmed the incident.

He said the incident happened when the suspect, Forbes Mungazi was recently drinking beer with Washington Renzva at the gold-rich Nyamuzizi Business Centre in Mudzi.

As the two continued imbibing, Mungazi reportedly ran out of cash leading to his borrowing $50 from Renzva on the promise that he would repay him later in the day.

However, an hour later, Renzva demanded his money back from Mungazi who then indicated that he was going to pay him with cash he left at his home.

The pair proceeded to Mungazi’s home where, on arrival, Renzva remained outside, whilst his colleague entered a bedroom under the pretext of collecting the money.

Instead, it is further said, Mungazi emerged armed with a pistol he used to shoot at Renzva once on the right shoulder.

Mungazi immediately fled the scene while Renzva was rushed to Makosa clinic where he was later transferred to Kotwa hospital.

A crime report was made at Makosa Police Station and the manhunt for Mungazi continues.

Meanwhile, a Dema man in Seke district has also been hospitalised after three unknown gunmen recently broke into his home at night and shot him.

Mwanza confirmed the incident and said the gunshot victim, Passmore Kusvakusva of Dema Phase 3 in Seke, was asleep when he heard some noise from people who were breaking into his home.

He woke up and rushed towards the direction of the noise to be confronted by the suspects.

One of the intruders drew a pistol and fired at him once.

Kusvakusva was hit on the left side of the chest and fell down. The trio fled the scene with nothing stolen.

A neighbour who had heard the gunshots rushed to the scene to find Kusvakusva bleeding and lying helplessly on the floor.

He was later rushed to Chitungwiza hospital before a police report was made.

Mwanza said no arrests has been made yet.