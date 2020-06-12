Mudzuri vexed by Khupe political polygamy

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

MDC senior official Elias Mudzuri is worried by reinstated MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe’s double dealing antics after the latter continues to be leader of her smaller MDC-T party while purporting to head the bigger MDC whose 2014 structures were restored by the courts recently.

Mudzuri told NewZimbabwe.com in an exclusive interview that he was merely following Khupe to the extent to which the ex-state deputy prime minister was following the Supreme Court ruling and he should not be mistaken for a blind Khupe follower.

The MDC Senator suggested Morgen Komichi, another politician who has broken ranks with the Nelson Chamisa led MDC to side with the Khupe group, could assume interim leadership of the reinstated MDC-T should Khupe decide not to abandon her party.

“Throughout this court challenge Morgen Komichi represented MDC Tsvangirai party, so he was asked to take over should Thokozani Khupe chose not to be interested or dissolve her own outfit and forget about it.”

“We assume she has forgotten about it and now she has joined or come back to MDC Tsvangirai.

“And should she have failed because she had another outfit which she did in Bulawayo Stanley Square in Bulawayo, she had her own MDC, Thoko or T something.

“But that was not the congress for MDC Tsvangirai because it did not include everyone.”

Mudzuri went on to say that he as a member of MDC Tsvangirai and not joined the acting president Khupe’s political outfit.

The opposition politician said it was not true that they were all joining Khupe, adding, “It’s crazy…no one has joined Khupe”.

Early this year, the Supreme Court ruled that Khupe was the legitimate leader of the opposition on an interim basis as the party seeks a substantive leader to succeed late founding president Morgan Tsvangirai.

The apex court ruled that Chamisa’s rise to the helm of the country’s opposition was done in violation of the MDC-T’s constitution.

The court granted interim stewardship of the party as it prepares to hold an extra-ordinary elective congress.