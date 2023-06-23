Mugabe groomed Kasukuwere for Presidency – claims Acie Lumumba; predicts Mnangagwa’s defeat

Spread This News

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

Ex-Zanu PF member William ‘Acie Lumumba’ Mutumanje has claimed late former President Robert Mugabe was priming his close ally Saviour Kasukuwere to take over as the country’s leader.

Lumumba, speaking in an interview with SABC News said Kasukuwere has been preparing for presidency for most of his life under Zanu PF.

He added that Kasukuwere was summoned by disgruntled ruling party members who are agitating to see President Emmerson Mnangagwa deposed from the helm.

“This is a man who his whole life has been championing and preparing himself for this position. He has been preparing for a while the president who he had before, President Robert Mugabe, was preparing him to take over,” he said.

“It’s not a question of when did he decide it’s a question of when did the people decide that they want him to become the president.”

Further, Lumumba said Kasukuwere was being called to salvage Zanu PF legacy which he said is in tatters.

“He has never put himself up for a position. He has always been forwarded by people and in this instance he was forwarded by the people who were not happy that Mugabe’s legacy is in tatters, who are not happy that Zanu PF legacy is in tatters. Zanu PF is forwarding Kasukuwere to run for president.

Responding to questions on Kasukuwere’s membership status within the ruling party, he said: “who decided that he is not part of Zanu PF, Zanu PF did not decide that, Zanu PF members did not decide that. Politics got a structure, there is the circus of politics then there is administration of politics, nobody was ever given an opportunity to decide if he is in or he is not in Zanu PF.”

Kasukuwere recently described the move to contest as an independent candidate after belonging to Zanu PF for years as ‘painful’.

Lumumba laid into Mnangagwa saying he was set for a heavy defeat particularly from members within his own party.

“I don’t know one person and I live in Zimbabwe who is voting for Mnangagwa this election.

“The young people are not voting for Mnangagwa, I would like to see who is voting, the women are not voting for Mnangagwa, I cannot articulate the reason, the main wing is not voting for Mnangagwa they are alienated.

“Everybody in Zanu PF is looking for a fresh start. A fresh start is an opportunity to reset an opportunity to rebuild the dream Zanu PF promised but was broken.”

Kasukuwere is among the presidential candidates who are set to contest for the number one office on August 23.