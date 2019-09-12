Mugabe lies in state as family rejects funeral plans

BBC

Robert Mugabe’s family say they are shocked at not having been consulted by the government about arrangements for the funeral of the former Zimbabwean president.

Mugabe, who was 95, died last week while undergoing medical treatment in a Singapore hospital.

His body is now lying in state at a football stadium in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare.

His family and the government disagree over Mugabe’s final resting place.

Mugabe’s family says his body will be displayed in his home village of Kutama on Sunday night, and will be buried at a private ceremony.

“His body will lie in state at Kutama on Sunday night… followed by a private burial either Monday or Tuesday no National Heroes’ Acre [the national monument for liberation heroes]. That’s the decision of the whole family,” his nephew Leo Mugabe told the AFP news agency.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa had declared Mugabe a national hero after his death, indicating he should be buried at the national monument.