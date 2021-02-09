Mugabe’s General Douglas Nyikayaramba Dies From Covid-19

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

RETIRED Lieutenant-General Douglas Nyikayaramba has died from Covid-19 related complications.

The former Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Chief of Staff, was Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Mozambique after he was retired by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2019.

Nyikayaramba would be remembered as one of late President Robert Mugabe’s most politically meddlesome generals.

He is also the second serving ambassador to pass on in just under two weeks following that of the country’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Jethro Ndlovu.

Nyikayaramba becomes one of the highest ranking retired soldiers to succumb to the dreaded disease.

Former Air Force commander Perrance Shiri, later to become agriculture minister, was first of the generals to die from Covid-19 July last year.

Retired top soldier, Sibusiso Moyo died as Foreign Affairs Minister last month together with former Zimbabwe Prisons boss Paradzayi Zimondi, who was also a former top soldier.