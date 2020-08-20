New Zimbabwe.com

Mugwadi apologises for muttering ‘F-word’ during live Al jazeera interview
Tafadzwa Mugwadi

Mugwadi apologises for muttering ‘F-word’ during live Al jazeera interview

20th August 2020
Spread This News

By Idah Mhetu

EXCITABLE Zanu PF Information and Publicity Director Tafadzwa Mugwadi Wednesday issued an apology for muttering the ‘F-word’ during a live virtual debate with global news channel Aljazeera.

The youthful former ZINASU president insulted Aljazeera journalist Femi Oke, presenter of the Stream.

Co-panellists during the debate were Human Rights Watch’s director Dewa Mavhinga and opposition MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzai Mahere.

The Zanu PF Information Director was invited to participate in a debate that was themed “Are Zimbabweans being silenced?”

While Oke was reading the viewers’ comments, Mugwadi burst into sarcastic laughter interrupting Oke and then said, “This is rubbish. F*ck you.” (see interview below)

 

 

But after a moment of reflection and with possible scolding by his senior colleagues within the party, Mugwadi returned to issue an apology.

Addressing the media after a politburo meeting at the Zanu PF headquarters, Mugwadi said he had felt unsafe as he was encircled by three MDC activists and ended up throwing harsh remarks on a live show.

“I ended up throwing harsh remarks to an international journalist from Aljazeera. My unreserved apologies,” said Mugwadi.

“I must say I had been encircled by three activists from the MDC Alliance and I felt that it wasn’t balanced, we will look forward to working with them.”

New Zimbabwe.com