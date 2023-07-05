Multi-talented Lady Chevrons star Mayers to officiate at Women’s Junior Hockey World Cup 

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe national women’s cricket team opening batter Sharne Mayers has been appointed as an umpire for the 2023 International Hockey Federation (FIH) Women’s Junior World Cup to be played in Santiago, Chile later this year.

The 30-year-old Bulawayo-born multi-talented sportsperson has excelled in hockey as an experienced umpire, in addition to her success in cricket.

In another feather in her cap, Mayers has been named as one of the 14 umpires who will be officiating at the FIH) Women’s Junior World Cup which starts on November 29 and runs until December 10.

She is the only Zimbabwean on the list of officials that will be in charge of matches.

Mayers, who has excelled as an aggressive opening batter for the Lady Chevrons is not new to officiating in hockey having taken charge of matches at the 2023 Hockey Junior Africa Cup (AJC) competition which was held in Ismailia, Egypt in March.

She also officiated at the inaugural African Hockey5s World Cup Qualifiers which were also held in Egypt in December last year.

Additionally the former Zimbabwe women’s cricket team captain was also part of the officiating team in last year’s Africa Cup for Club Champions (ACCC) 33rd Men’s and 24th Women’s Editions which took place in Kenya.

Mayers has a career spanning over seven years in hockey umpiring after making her debut in 2015 and has been going strong ever since, earning an FIH panel upgrade.