Mum of two dies just after moving to Thailand; appeal launched for help with repatriation

Spread This News

UK Correspondent

A MUM of two recently died shortly after moving to Thailand with her children and an appeal has now been launched to help repatriate her remains back home.

According to the GoFundMe appeal, Angela Nyamajiwa, had barely settled in Thailand when she died after relocating to the Southeast Asian country.

“As we grapple with this unimaginable loss, we come together to honour Angela’s memory and make sure she finds (and her children find their) way back home to Zimbabwe, where they belong,” wrote Simon Moyana who launched the GoFundME appeal.

“Angela touched the lives of so many with their kindness, warmth, and unwavering love. Now, in our collective grief, we seek your support and generosity to help bring her remains back to our homeland for her final journey.

“Repatriating her body to our home country is a significant undertaking, both emotionally and financially.

“As we navigate through this difficult time, any contribution, no matter how small, will make a tremendous difference in easing the burden on the family and ensuring that we can provide a dignified farewell to our departed soul.”

RELATED:

The appeal seeks to raise some £12,000 and some £2,500 had been raised as of this Tuesday.

“Your kind donations will directly contribute to covering the expenses associated with the hospital costs in Thailand, the repatriation process, including transportation and necessary documentation,” Moyana added.

“We understand that times are tough for everyone, and any form of support is deeply appreciated. Let us unite as friends and relatives and show our love and respect for Angela by bringing her home to rest among her loved ones.”

Nyamajiwa’s appeal comes shortly after another GoFundMe campaign was launched for another Zimbabwean, Netsai Tswakanyi, who became ill and died barely two months after moving to Ireland.