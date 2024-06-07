Munetsi banks on continuity ahead of Warriors clash against Lesotho 

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

WARRIORS captain Marshall Munetsi is banking on continuity in the squad ahead of Group C CAF World Cup Qualifiers against Lesotho scheduled for Friday at Orlando Stadium in South Africa.

Zimbabwe has retained the bulk of players who competed in the first two games of the World Cup Qualifiers played in November last year and Munetsi is basing on that for a good outing against Lesotho.

At a pre-match press conference held on Thursday, Munetsi said, “I think its something we discussed with the association to keep the majority of the guys together because we have a had a couple of games together in Rwanda last year and in Malawi.

“So I think it’s key to keep that cohesion in the team and continue because we take each game as a final.

“We are hoping for a positive result against Lesotho and we have good chances of doing well,” said Munetsi.

16 of the players in the squad were part of the Warriors squad which competed in the first two World Cup Qualifier games played in Rwanda last year, namely Martin Mapisa, Marley Tavaziva, Jordan Zemura, Walter Musona, Teenage Hadebe, Brandon Galloway, Munashe Garan’anga, Tivonge Rushesha, Marshall Munetsi, Andy Rinemhota, Tinotenda Kadewere, Leon Chiwome, Tawanda Maswanhise, Andrew Mbeba, Bernard Donavon and Gerald Takwara.

Zimbabwe has been without a substantive coach since 2021 when Croatian tactician Zdravko Logarusic was fired. Since lifting the FIFA ban last year in July, the team has had four different interim coaches.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe walks into Friday’s clash surfaced at the bottom of the group following Benin’s 1-0 win over Rwanda on Thursday.

Despite the defeat, Rwanda remains on top of the group with 4 points, the same as Benin who moved to second position, South Africa has since dropped to third position with 3 points ahead of their clash against Nigeria on Friday night.

Lesotho and Zimbabwe are in position five and six with two points, the same with Nigeria who are occupying the fourth position.

Group C CAF World Cup Qualifiers Current Standings

1) Rwanda= 4 points

2) Benin= 4 points

3)South Africa = 3 points

4)Nigeria= 2 points

5)Lesotho= 2 points

6)Zimbabwe= 2 points