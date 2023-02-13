Munetsi continues to shine in France

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international Marshall Munetsi continued his fine season for Stade de Reims after scoring, ensuring his side bounced back from their midweek Cup exit to hammer Champagne region rivals ESTAC Troyes 4-0 at the Stade Auguste-Delaune on Sunday.

Munetsi, who is reportedly being monitored by top clubs in England, gave the hosts a 10th-minute lead, unmarked at the back post before setting up Myziane Maolida for the second goal on the stroke of half-time to put the team in advantage going to the break.

Folarin Balogun, Ligue 1’s leading scorer, made it 3-0 with his 15th of the campaign five minutes into the second half, and Jens Cajuste added a late fourth.

Munetsi was subbed off in the 63rd, just moments after Balogun put Reims three goals up as the Reims technical team saw an opportunity to manage his workload ahead of important matches ahead.

The 26-year-old Mabvuku-bred star has established himself as one of the top midfielders in France’s topflight league.

Despite playing mostly as a defensive midfielder Munetsi has scored four goals this season, while also registering two assists.

Munetsi’s Stade de Reims will visit Nice in the next round of fixtures on Saturday with the Zimbabwean hoping to put on another solid display for his side who are in ninth place with 33 points.