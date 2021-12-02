Munetsi Makes Winning Return After Injury Lay-Off

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS star, Marshall Munetsi, made a winning return from a lengthy injury setback after starring in Stade de Reims shock 2-1 win away at Olympique Lyon’s Groupama Stadium Wednesday evening.

Munetsi had been sidelined for the last eight weeks after picking a serious hamstring injury during Zimbabwe’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana in Cape Coast on October 9.

The hamstring injury ruled him out of the remainder of the qualifiers, where the Warriors were still to play Ghana in the return fixture before winding up the campaign against South Africa and Ethiopia.

The 25-year-old box-to-box midfielder also missed the last six matches for Stade de Reims.

However, Munetsi marked his return with an appearance from the bench at the start of the second-half and played an important role as Reims’ scored an injury time winner in the 2-1 victory against Lyon.

He was introduced in the 46th minute replacing Guinea-Bissau international Moreto Cassama.

Munetsi’s recovery is a big boost for the Warriors ahead of the rescheduled 2021 AFCON finals to be held in Cameroon next month.

While Munetsi played a crucial role in his team’s victory, fellow countryman and Lyon striker, Tino Kadewere continues to play second fiddle at Lyon as he was an unused substitute in the game.

Kadewere has struggled for game time this season due to injury problems and poor form when given an opportunity.