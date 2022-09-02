Munetsi on target in France as Nakamba’s Villa woes continue

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS star Marshall Munetsi continued his impressive start to the new French Ligue 1 season by scoring his first goal of the season in Stade de Reims’ 4-2 victory at Angers on Wednesday night.

Munetsi, who has been one of Reims’ top performers despite their slow start to the season, gave his team the perfect start when he scored in the 23rd minute.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder produced a strong run into space where he received a through pass from teammate Arbër Zeneli on the edge of the box before calmly slotting the ball into the far post to open the scoring.

Japanese international Junya Ito made it 2-0 for the visitors after scoring on the stroke of halftime.

However, the hosts stepped up their performance in the second half and in the process won a penalty at the hour mark after substitute Amine Salama was fouled in the penalty area.

Sofiane Boufal stepped up to slot an unstoppable spot-kick past Patrick Pentz, albeit, the goalkeeper guessing the direction right.

Munetsi’s teammates were reduced to ten as Jens-Lys Cajuste was given the marching orders for a second caution.

Profiting from that numerical disadvantage, Angers levelled matters through Adrien Hunou after he was set up by Boufal.

Nevertheless, Reims went ahead to secure victory with Balogun and Alexis Flips finding the net.

Munetsi, who has been flourishing in a box-to-box midfield role put on another commanding display in the middle of the park as Reims registered their first win of the season.

He made twenty-four passes with a success rate of 69% in another tidy performance as his profile continues to grow after attracting interest from English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion during pre-season.

Elsewhere Marvelous Nakamba was yet again not part of the Aston Villa match-day squad as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle.

The 28-year-old is yet to get any minutes on the park this season and has only been named on the bench in two games amid speculation that he could make a move before the close of the transfer window on Thursday evening.