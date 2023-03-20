Munetsi reaches special milestone at French club Stade de Reims

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter ZIMBABWE Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi has been honoured by his French topflight side Stade de Reims after reaching the 100-game milestone for club as he enjoys another standout campaign in Ligue 1.

Munetsi, 26, played his 100th game for the French Ligue 1 club during their 2-1 league loss against Olympique Marseille on Sunday.

Reims officials honoured him before the kick-off, by presenting him with a special memento in recognition of his special milestone for the club.

“100 matches in Red and White, let’s celebrate our tireless midfielder Marshall Munetsi,” the club said in a translated post on Twitter.