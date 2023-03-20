Munetsi reaches special milestone at French club Stade de Reims

By Sports Reporter
ZIMBABWE Warriors midfielder Marshall Munetsi has been honoured by his French topflight side Stade de Reims after reaching the 100-game milestone for club as he enjoys another standout campaign in Ligue 1.
Munetsi, 26, played his 100th game for the French Ligue 1 club during their 2-1 league loss against Olympique Marseille on Sunday.
Reims officials honoured him before the kick-off, by presenting him with a special memento in recognition of his special milestone for the club.
“100 matches in Red and White, let’s celebrate our tireless midfielder Marshall Munetsi,” the club said in a translated post on Twitter.
Munetsi has established himself as a key figure in the Stade de Reims midfield over the past three seasons which has attracted interest from club’s in the English Premier League in recent months.
This season, he’s scored five goals and registered three assists in 24 games, as they sit in ninth place in the league, with the Zimbabwe international developing into a powerful box-to-box midfielder.
Overall, Munetsi has scored 11 goals and registered seven assists for the club since his arrival from South Africa.
Mabvuku-born Munetsi joined Stade de Reims in 2019 from South African top-flight side Orlando Pirates.
He was initially signed on a five-year deal but the club offered him a new deal last year which will expire in 2026.