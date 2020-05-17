Munetsi signs new Stade de Reims deal 

Spread This News











Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international midfielder Marshal Munetsi has been rewarded with a new contract at Stade de Reims following an impressive debut season in the French Ligue 1.

Munesti signed a one-year extension on Saturday barely a year into the initial four-year contract he signed when joining the club from South African football giants Orlando Pirates in June last year.

The Zimbabwean star is now set to remain with Stade Reims until 2024.

Stade de Reims, who are fresh from a solid season in which they finished fifth to book a spot in next season’s Europa League, announced the news on Saturday afternoon.

Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot said Munetsi had earned the new contract through his hard work and determination on the field of play and his general conduct.

“On a sporting and human level, Marshall is one of great satisfactions of the season. This signature touches me more since I know all the additional work that the player has done to take his chance,” Caillot said in a statement on the French club’s official website.

“Marshall was our first recruit of the last summer transfer market. At the time, he was responding to the staff’s need to be able to count on an athletic player capable of playing in central defence as well as in a midfield position.”

The 23-year-old holding midfielder made 21 appearances across all competitions for Reims before the French season was halted and prematurely concluded due to the global COVID-19 outbreak.

Munetsi has also been a consistent performer in the Warriors squad since making his debut during the Four Nations tournament in Zambia two years ago and was part of the squad which took part in the 2019 AFCON finals in Egypt.

By playing in the French Ligue 1, Munetsi will be joined by his compatriot Tino Kadewere who is plying his trade with Olympique Lyon from Ligue side Le Havre AC.