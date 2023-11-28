Munetsi suffers injury, set for a spell on the sidelines 

Spread This News

Zimbabwe international and Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury during his team’s Ligue 1 game against Stade de Rennes on Sunday.

Munetsi was helped off the field by medics just 30 minutes into the game which his side went on to lose 3-1.

The Warriors vice-captain had been named in Reims’ starting line-up before the ankle injury while making a challenge to an opponent.

Following the injury, Ligue 1 posted on X wishing Munetsi a speedy recovery.

This is the second time that Marshall Munetsi has suffered an injury this season.

The Zimbabwean midfielder was kept out for two games at the start of this month after suffering a broken nose.

After the match Stade de Reims coach Will Still provided a gloomy update on Munetsi’s injury, suggesting he was facing a long road to recovery.

“He has a swollen ankle and it’s double in size,” said Still after the match.

“In my opinion, we are going to lose him for a long time. I hope it’s not too serious, but I’m afraid it is.”

Munetsi has established himself as a key player both at Stade de Reims and the senior national team, the Warriors due to his impressive displays in France’s Ligue 1.

His performances have reportedly kept him on the radar of several clubs in the English Premier League.