Munetsi surpasses best season at Reims

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international midfielder Marshall Munetsi’s goal to ensure his team’s dominant 3-0 victory against Nantes on Sunday ensured he topped his highest tally of goals for French outfit Stade de Reims in a single season.

Munetsi, who has flourished at Reims this season after being moved to a more attacking midfield role scored his team’s third goal with a neat tap-in finish before the hour mark after Folarin Balogun saw another effort cannon against the bar.

Reims had earlier seized control of the match when Alexis Flips scored a first-half brace to put Will Young’s side in a commanding position.

Munetsi then rounded off the scoring in the 58th minute to cap off a good day out for Reims.

The goal is his sixth in the league, meaning the Zimbabwe international has now reached his best return in a season.

Munetsi has been an integral figure in Stade de Reims’ rise to become one of the top teams in the French Ligue 1.

Sunday’s result saw the visitors rise to seventh, six points adrift of the European spots.

Reims have now won four of the last five matches with Munetsi featuring prominently as he continues to establish himself as one of the top midfielders in the top French division.

The talented Stade de Reims midfielder is also as active on the pitch as off it.

At the start of the year, he joined the FIFPro World Players Council to make the voice of players heard a move which bodes well, back home in Zimbabwe, which is currently suspended from international football since last year by FIFA due to government interference.

Munetsi has been vocal in calling for both ZIFA and the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) to find a solution to the impasse which has resulted in local footballers being frozen out of international football competitions.