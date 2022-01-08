Mungoni Appointed ZBFH Group Finance Director

Spread This News

By Alois Vinga

SEASONED accountant, Emmah Mungoni, has been appointed ZB Financial Holding Limited (ZBFHL) group finance director.

The appointment is with effect from January 1, 2022.

The bank’s management board said Mungoni is not new to the institution as she was elevated from another management role.

“Emmah is currently the Head of Corporate Banking for ZB Bank Limited with functional responsibility for key customer relationships and improving assets and liabilities of the bank whilst supervising the Treasury and International Banking functions.

“She joined ZBFH in June 2010 as the Finance Director at ZB Building Society and then Acting Managing Director, a position she held until May 2018 when she was appointed the Head Corporate Banking for ZB Bank,” the board said.

Mungoni has had an exceptional, progressive career of over 20 years commencing January 1997 to 2002 at Ernst &Young Chartered Accountants where she served her articles and rose to the position of an Audit supervisor.

She then went on to serve as Group Finance Executive at Apex Corporation in March 2002, moved onto AON Zimbabwe as chief finance officer until 2009.om there she joined ZB in 2010 until her current position as Head Corporate Banking.

“A registered member of the Public Accountants and Auditors Board, a holder of an executive development program from the Graduate School of Management University of Cape Town, A Master of Business Administration University of Pretoria and Bachelor of Accounting Degree, University of Zimbabwe,” added the board.