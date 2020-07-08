Munyeza back to haunt Mnangagwa over Nehanda statue

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

OUTSPOKEN cleric and businessman Shingi Munyeza returned Wednesday to haunt President Emmerson Mnangagwa whose government he slammed for “misplaced priorities” in plans to build a giant statue for long gone First Chimurenga icon Mbuya Nehanda when citizens were suffering.

Munyeza is among Mnangagwa’s eminent Presidential advisory team.

However, the rare opportunity to hobnob with the country’s first citizen has not gotten into his head as yet, as he has continued with candid criticism of Mnangagwa and his government.

In a tweet Wednesday, Munyeza dismissed the planned erection of a statue in central Harare as “occult nature” that sought to appease the dead at the expense of the living.

“It seeks to appease the dead instead of saving the living,” he said.

“It’s power is in the dead instead of the living.

“It will destroy & kill in order to appease the dead.”

Munyeza says food-for-thought, “HOW DO YOU BUILD A STATUE WHILST SHUTTING DOWN HOSPITALS.”

The Pentecostal preacher has also used some of his sermons in the past to criticise the Zanu PF led administration for rights abuses and running the once prosperous country down.

Miffed by Munyeza’s continuous government criticism, Presidential spokesperson Goerge Charamba recently challenged the former Zimbabwe Sun Limited boss to step down from the board of the State-owned Zimpapers where he gets paid handsomely in sitting allowances.