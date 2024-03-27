Mupachikwa carries the day as Lady Chevrons register ODI series win over Papua New Guinea

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

ZIMBABWE Women’s cricket team continues with its winning form, following a 2-wicket win over visitors New Papua Guinea on Tuesday in a second ODI game of the three-match series played at Harare Sports Club.

Lady Chevrons’ victory came at the back of a 7-wicket win in the opening game played on Sunday.

Tuesday’s clash saw Zimbabwe pulling up an impressive fielding in the 1st innings as they eliminated the opponents in 35, 5 overs with 125 runs.

However, this was the case also for the visitors who did not disappoint in the second innings as they grabbed wickets for fun in the process of trying to restrict Zimbabwe from reaching a target of 126 runs.

Three of Zimbabwe’s bats women Chiedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura and Josephine Nkomo failed to pick a single run as the visitors were becoming ruthless in their bid to win the match.

Lady Chevrons were rescued by opening bats woman Modester Mupachikwa who was too good for the opponents as she was not bowled out.

Mupachikwa posted a total of 57 runs in 106 balls as she stood nine different partnerships, smacking the boundary five times in the process.

Commenting after the match, the 27-year-old bats woman revealed that she was under pressure during the second innings.

“I had a bit of pressure when we lost more wickets but we had to take it slow without risking runs where there were no runs.

“There was a time when I had pressure when Francisca came out but I told myself we can do it.

“My hope now is to perform high in the T20 since we have won the ODIs,” she said.

The two sides will wrap up their ODI series on Thursday before they begin a three-match T 20 series scheduled to run from the 30th of March to the 2nd of April.

Zimbabwe is using the ongoing white ball series as part of its preparations for the coming Global T20 World Cup Qualifiers scheduled for April in Dubai.