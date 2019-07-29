Mupfumira court appearance in pictures

Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira is hugged by her daughter on arrival at the Harare Magistrates' Court for her initial remand

Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira is hugged by her daughter on arrival at the Harare Magistrates' Court for her initial remand

By Idah Mhetu

LAST week’s unprecedented arrest of Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira on criminal abuse of office charges related to the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) forensic audit report has certainly ignited debate around President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s willingness to bite the bullet and fight corruption.

Mupfumira’s appearance at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts drew a few gazes from curious onlookers but her family stuck with her all the way. Below are pictures captured by NewZimbabwe.com of the drama.

Mupfumira could even afford a smile as she was escorted into the notorious Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services truck, after being denied bail

Blood is thicker than water…Mupfumira’s family members waiting to bid her goodbye as she was taken away to remand prison

The first pictures of Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira after news broke that she had been arrested on charges of criminal abuse of office. Here she arrives at Harare Magistrates’ Courts on Friday escorted by detectives

On Friday Acting Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi ruled that Mupfumira should spend the night in jail while he studied submissions by the State and defence

Dejected members of the Mupfumira family walk out of the Harare Magistrates’ Court after Acting Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi ruled that the Tourism Minister should be committed to remand prison at least for the next 21 days, on Saturday