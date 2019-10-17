Mupfumira woes mount, ex-minister ejected from politburo meeting

By Staff Reporter

EMBATTLED former Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira was Wednesday ejected from a Zanu PF extra-ordinary politburo meeting in her latest episode of political fortunes.

Mupfumira was the first cabinet minister to be sacked for corruption under the Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration.

According to State media, Mupfumira arrived before the start of the meeting at 9am on Wednesday and took her seat among other Politburo members.

She, however, emerged from the meeting before debate started minutes later and left.

State media reports say members of Zanu PF’s protocol were instructed to eject Mupfumira from the meeting because “her presence was undesirable”.

A politburo member, Mupfumira faces seven counts of criminal abuse of office charges which are before the courts.

The ex-minister, who is out on $5 000 bail coupled with strict conditions, endured a humiliating two months in remand prison.

The alleged offences were committed during her tenure as the country’s Public Service Minister.

Her latest experience could be signs of a complete fallout with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is accused of singling her out for punitive action while letting other individuals known for corruption off the hook.

Mnangagwa has also been blamed by critics for targeting political rivals from in his half-hearted anti-corruption crusade.