Murape leaves Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe to re-join Dynamos

By Sports Reporter

FORMER Dynamos captain Murape Murape has quit his post as head coach of Real Betis Academy Zimbabwe to retrace his roots at the Harare giants.

Real Betis Academy confirmed in a statement that Murape, who has been the academy’s head coach since they began operations in the country three years ago, has left the academy to rejoin Dynamos.

The former midfielder is set to take up a new role as one of the assistant coaches to Hebert Maruwa.

“We can confirm that Murape Murape has left the post of head coach of Real Betis Academy after taking up an offer to join Dynamos Football Club on a full-time basis,” said Real Betis Academy in a statement.

” We would like to thank Murape for his service and efforts and wish him the very best in his next chapter.”

Real Betis Academy have since appointed former Dynamos assistant coach Naison Muchekela to their technical department.

Murape will be in his second stint as an assistant coach at Dynamos after previously serving as assistant coach during the tenure of former head coach Lloyd Chigowe.