Murewa Man Rapes, Marries 13-Year Girl

By Mashonaland East Correspondent

A 31-year-old Murewa man is on police’s wanted list after he allegedly raped a 13-year-old girl before marrying her to conceal the matter.

Fidelis Chigumadzi of Chigumadzi Village, under Chief Mangwende, allegedly raped the girl (name withheld).

Police in Mashonaland East Province have confirmed the case adding they had since launched a manhunt for the perpetrator.

According to police documents, on August 12 this year, at around 2100hrs, Chigumadzi visited the complainant’s homestead after finding out that her grandmother, an apostolic sect member, had gone to a night prayer vigil.

The girl was reportedly in the company of her siblings aged six and three.

The suspect reportedly entered the house and raped the complainant once before persuading her to marry him.

The girl then eloped to Chigumadzi and started living as a couple.

On August 17, the suspect assaulted the girl after he discovered she was in love with another man. The girl then fled to her grandmother’s place where she narrated her ordeal before filing a police report.

The girl was then taken to Murewa District Hospital for a medical check-up.